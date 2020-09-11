Mountaineer Food Bank hosts ribbon-cutting at its new location in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank held its ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon for its new warehouse in Lewis County.

Several dignitaries from the city, county, and state were in attendance and took a tour of the 50,000 square-foot facility.

The Mountaineer Food Bank stocks food pantries and feeds people in 48 counties. The warehouse has been open for a few months but held the ceremony Thursday to coincide with Hunger Action Day.

“We’re trying to take this opportunity to make sure everyone knows that hunger is a very real issue in West Virginia,” Executive Director Chad Morrison stated. “Two hundred fifty thousand people are struggling with hunger and we need people to be involved, take action, and help us come up with solutions and help us feed people in the state.”

The need for the new Weston warehouse came out of necessity because the main one located in Gassaway has reached its storage capacity.