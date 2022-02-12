WESTON, W.Va. – On Saturday, The Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston hosted its chocolate feast for the seventh year.

Showcase of glasswear at the Museum of American Glass

Those in attendance were able to enjoy a sweet treat or treat a loved one to some delicious chocolate while also showing their support for the preservation of the glass museum. All proceeds from the chocolate feast go to making improvements and help support the operation costs of the museum.

“That’s the real reason that we really like to have like to have an in-house event, because then we they not only enjoy the homemade chocolate confections, but they can enjoy looking around at all of our exhibits and everything we have to offer,” said Carolyn Loar, a volunteer with the Museum of American Glass. “We are just really proud that we have so many supporters here today and that have donated their time, their money, and chocolate to help us out. And we appreciate the publicity that we’ve been given.”

Last year, the museum held the event as a drive through event because of the COVID-19 pandemic but said they’re glad to be able to host the event again in person. Also, In past years, the museum has used the proceeds from the event to make improvements to the façade of the building, to paint and maintain their mural on the building, and renovate and improve the interior of the gallery.

The Museum of American Glass housed a unique display of uranium glass.

“It is a very amazing place. And I enjoy the fact that it is chocolate and glass together, because a lot of people don’t come in here for the glass, but they come for the chocolate. So, while they’re here they are like, ‘oh, wow I didn’t know this was here or I didn’t know they had all this stuff,’ it’s really interesting,” said Fay Bell, a community chairperson for the Museum of American Glass. “Growing up here all my life there were lots of glass factories here, and most older folks my age and older they grew up with glass, and I think glass-making is the most amazing thing that you can do, you take something hot and molten and make it something you can eat off of or drink out of. And to be able to see it all, and to see all things they made years ago, and the things they make now it’s pretty amazing.”

Officials with the museum encourage people to tour the facility and see the works of art housed in the gallery while also educating those about the history of glassmaking and the skills of the glassworkers. Admission the Museum of American Glass is free, and much of the support comes from grants and local fundraisers, memberships, and cooperate as well as personal donations to the museum.