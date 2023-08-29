WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Museum of American Glass in Weston has reported the theft of its donation box on Monday, Aug. 28 and needs the public’s help identifying a suspect.

The museum told 12 News that a man wearing a shirt with an American flag graphic and “TSC” (Tractor Supply Company) on the back of his shirt, stole the box. The museum also said that the man appeared to have his face wrapped in bandages. Rhiannon Hoban, Office Manager at the museum, mentioned that her 18-year-old son was working at the time of the incident and interacted with the suspect firsthand.

Video footage shows that the suspect came in through the front door after finding the back door to be locked. They then took their time walking around the museum and looking at the items they had on display.

Further video shows that the suspect made conversation with Hoban’s son at work and told him that they had just gotten surgery from having cancer on their face, which they used to explain the “bloody bandages” wrapped around their head.

The 18-year-old said that he initially dismissed the bandage idea due to the fact that the museum often gets visits from those with medical issues. However, as the suspect lingered the 18-year-old began to grow suspicious of them and started messaging Hoban about their activity. At this point, the suspect had walked out of the back door of the museum with the donation box in hand.

Tractor Supply Company shirt. (Courtesy: Rhiannon Hoban)

Hoban pointed out to 12 News that upon further review of the footage, the subject appeared to stuff their shirt with something, leading the Museum to initially describe them as much older and larger.

“We are a nonprofit. We don’t charge an admittance fee to get in here, so a lot of people will donate their money. So I think it’s really sad when someone just comes in and takes something like that. And it’s not just taking from us, it’s taking from people that come in that want us to stay open,” Hoban said.

The museum has already reached out to the Weston Police Department and may have a lead on who the thief is, but if anyone has more information on the incident, or knows the identity of the suspect, they can call the Weston Police Department at 304-269-3207 or the Glass Museum at 304-269-5006.