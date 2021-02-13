Museum of Glass hosts annual chocolate lovers feast

WESTON, W.Va. – The Museum of American Glass in West Virginia hosted its annual chocolate lovers feast. In accordance with COVID guidelines, the usual free-for-all community event was turned into a drive-thru.

Cars lined up to get their chocolate.

Cars were lined up well before the event kicked off at 1pm on Saturday in anticipation of the event. According to event volunteers, over 200 people participated in the event last year. Despite the changes, volunteers were together, making chocolate and cookies as early as 9am to get everything ready to give to the public.

Fay Bell, who has volunteered for the event since it began six years ago, said: “After our sixth year, we pretty much, with the kids and the volunteers, we pretty much have a route where you come in and you know exactly what your job’s gonna be. So we don’t have that much trouble.”

Bell was disappointed that the event had to be converted into a drive-thru, but was happy to see the community was still involved. She hopes that the pandemic subsides so the event can be held like it was in the past this time next year.