New bakery opens in Jane Lew that hopes to satisfy any sweet tooth

JANE LEW, W.Va. – A Lewis County community has welcomed a new business to town. The Keeper’s Kitchen LLC, a bakery establishment, opened its doors to the area on Tuesday.

The new bakery on Route 19 serves up both sweet and savory baked goods that people from around the area can get to grab and go throughout the day. According to a Facebook post from the bakery, they sold out of many items on their first opening day.

The bakery’s mainstays are pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls, but they have some less common items, too. Co-Owner Andrea Hall explained that the bakery likes to keep their options open.

“We do vegetable pizza, we do cupcakes, we’d like to get in to do sheet cakes and little things, pies, things like that.”

The bakery is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It will also be open on Saturday for order pickups from 9 a.m. until noon. Keeper’s Kitchen is located at 5801 US HWY 19 N Jane Lew, WV 26378.