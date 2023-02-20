WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new restaurant, Downtown Deli and Donuts, announced it is coming to Weston.

The business announced itself on Facebook with several posts on Sunday. “Coming soon to Weston!” said one post.

The restaurant said it will open next door to Hardman Funeral Home on Main Avenue in the former Office Bar and Grill building.

Although no opening date has been given yet, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce commented its support, saying, “Looking forward to your opening,” and offering to set up a formal ribbon cutting for Downtown Deli and Donuts’ opening.

Ahead of the opening, posts also said that the restaurant will be hiring in the near future. To stay updated on Downtown Deli and Donuts or get more information about possible employment, you can follow or reach out to the Facebook page.