WESTON, W.Va. – If you need a place to get your hair cut or done-up, Weston has a new place that does just that.

A new styling salon called Hair on Main held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Weston. The salon offers hair cuts for men, women and children along with eyebrow waxing, hair coloring and many other services.

Owner Kathryn Haggan has 34 years of styling experience. She said she recently moved to West Virginia and is amazed at how much support she has received from the community.

“From not being from here and opening a salon and the amount of people that have supported me so far, actually, sorry,” said Haggan with teary eyes. “It’s really amazing. It’s really really amazing, and I really really appreciate it.”

Hair on Main is located on Main Avenue in Weston and is open Monday through Saturday.