New Lewis County restaurant holds ribbon cutting

WESTON, W.Va. – A new restaurant in Lewis County is getting ready to open its doors this weekend.

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday for Buns, which is located on Route 33 just east of downtown Weston.

The menu highlights burgers and hotdogs, and includes breakfast items available throughout the morning.

Owner John Nash said he’s trying to focus on local products to make the best food possible.

“We get our beef locally ground twice a week, it’s a special blend. We have a really good seasoning for it that’s a little different than everywhere else. Also our fries are fresh cut,” Nash said.

Buns is open from 6 to 8 Monday through Saturday, and will open to the public for the first time on Saturday.