ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Interstate 79 exit in Lewis County will be closed starting next week for a bridge replacement project.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the exit ramps at exit 91 (Roanoke/Stonewall Resort) will be closed while crews work to replace the outer lanes of the bridges that go over U.S. 19.

The release said that during the first phase of the project, no one will be able to get off the interstate at Exit 91, and traffic will be detoured to Exit 96 (South Weston). The entrance ramps at Exit 91 will remain open, the release said.

After the outer lanes are replaced, the exits will reopen and the inbound lanes will be replaced.

The release said that the project is expected to take about a year