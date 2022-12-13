WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort will be hosting two different parties to celebrate the coming New Year.

According to a release from Stonewall Resort, those interested have a choice between a few events running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.

“With the year coming to an end and the holiday season in full swing, we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Our lineup of special events and celebrations December 30th – January 1st offer a perfect opportunity to enjoy time together, whether for just one night or the whole weekend.”

On Dec. 30, the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre event will include a New Year’s Eve-themed dinner along with an interactive, comedic murder mystery to the sounds of “the Rat-Pack era.” Event-only tickets, without lodging, are also available.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, guests can choose between “The Ballroom Package” and “The Stillwaters Package,” each offering their own benefits and accommodations.

On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, as part of a package, guests will be able to see the New Year’s Day Comedy Show, an improv comedy show featuring West Virginia’s own comedy troupe, The Fearless Fools. Event-only tickets will also be available to purchase at the door.

According to the release, “reservations are required for all events and space is limited.”

For more information regarding events and reservations, you can call Stonewall Resort at 304-269-7400 or visit the resort’s website.