WESTON, W.Va. — Mon Health Tuesday recognized a registered nurse who retired from Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital after 27 years of service.

Judy Riley spoke highly about Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We give great TLC at our small hospital. We make sure that all patient’s needs are met. Every employee has a good heart and would come to your aid whether they are housekeeping, maintenance, or nursing,” she said. “We have one goal in mind, caring for our patients.”

Riley’s plans for retirement include traveling, spending time with her two children and four grandchildren, and working on the 78-acre pleasure farm where she and her husband, Gary, currently live, according to Mon Health.

She received her LPN degree from the Fred Eberle Vocational School in Buckhannon before getting her nursing degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center in 1995.

The hospital’s Director of Nursing Carole Norton had great things to say about Riley.

“Judy has been here about as long as me and has always been a caring and empathetic nurse,” Norton said. “She could always be called on to help in a pinch and more on night shift, she kept everything running well.”

From all of us here at 12 News: Congratulations on your retirement, Judy!