Nursing homes closing doors to visitors during pandemic

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Many nursing homes around the area are working to keep their residents healthy during the pandemic.

The Crestview Nursing Home in Jane Lew has closed its doors to all visitors until further notice.

Staff at the home have been working to help residents stay in touch with their families through Skype and other digital technologies while they aren’t being allowed in.

Company representatives said they’re also ensuring employees are healthy as they arrive for work.

“We also are taking all precautions with our staff, taking temperatures when they arrive in,” said Heather Sadler, chief marketing officer for L4 Lifestyles, Crestview’s management company.

Sadler said it’s too soon to know when Crestview and other facilities may be able to open their doors to visitors.