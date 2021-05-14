Odd and eclectic items? Appalachian Oddities opens in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. — A new Business, in Lewis County, selling odd and strange items has strong ties to the old Lunatic Asylum.

Appalachian Oddities held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony this morning in Weston. The store is owned and operated by two women who have worked at the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum for several years as flashlight tour guides.

They said they both share a love for odd and eclectic items, so they decided to open a place close to the Asylum that offers people a place to relax and enjoy new and different things.

“We offer a wide variety of odd vintage items. We have consigners who do lots of art pieces, things of that nature. We are, at a later point, probably going to be opening up an Escape Room, so we’ll be having that available. We also have a cafe and library that people can make use of and lots of displays, lots of things for people to see,” said Katy Perrine, Appalachian Oddities Co-Owner.

Appalachian Oddities is located on Main Street in Weston and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays by appointment only.