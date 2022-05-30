ROANOKE, W.Va. – Over the course of Memorial Day, you have people partaking in their own festivities. The Palmer Course at the Stonewall Resort had its own festivities as the course celebrated its 20th anniversary.

“It’s amazing,” Stonewall Resort Director of Golf Mike Rogers said. “I was fortunate enough to be here 20 years ago.”

He also was fortunate enough to see legendary pro golfer Arnold Palmer in attendance and play eight holes of golf on the same exact course where he now works 20 years later.

“It was fantastic to hear him talk about not only his career, his life and this property and how they all kind of mesh together,” Rogers said.

On Monday, more than 30 teams took action in a golf scramble held by the resort to commemorate the anniversary. The scramble started around noon, the same time that Palmer started his round of golf at the course back on May 30, 2002. The seventh hole that Palmer played back then is still intact.

A golf player takes part in the Palmer Course 20th anniversary golf scramble (WBOY image).

“It’s just a great day to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Palmer Course at the Stonewall Resort,” Rogers said.

Despite Memorial Day and the anniversary occurring the same day, Rogers felt that the mixture of the two amplified the event.

“Perfect scenario that it fell right on Memorial Day,” Rogers said. “It’s just a beautiful day to be out here playing golf, remembering and memorializing Mr. Palmer and also the veterans.”