WESTON, W.Va. – A medical marijuana card registration event was held at The Hampton Inn in Weston on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources partnered with Releaf Specialists for this registration event.

Releaf Specialists is a doctor’s office that aids West Virginia residents in getting certified for their medical marijuana card. According to Bob Scherer, the owner of Releaf Specialists, not all medical doctors can recommend medical marijuana to a patient.

“The state now mandates medical record within twelve months and so we’re able to now facilitate our physicians and our therapists to provide diagnosises that are going to help meet those requirements so patient, again, can get that easy access to the medical marijuana card and get into the dispensaries and get the product they are looking for for therapeutic needs,” said Scherer.

Scherer became a medical marijuana patient in Pennsylvania and found a passion for it as a medicine. He started advocacy groups to help other patients get access to doctors. Releaf Specialists was born three years ago after Scherer got a group of doctors and specialists together that agreed to help him see patients and meet the criteria for the state. Scherer has a background in health care.

“The medical program is designed to help patients come off of traditional therapies. A lot of doctors think therapy is giving a patient medicine and masking a problem. So you may be taking pain medicine for one issue, and you may be taking anti-depressants or something for a past PTSD event in your life. The marijuana program is designed to allow patients to come into one umbrella, get one medicine, and get access to that. We don’t require patients to jump through hoops, all we ask is that they have something that provides us confirmation of a diagnosis within the past 12 months, that way our doctor is able to align your medical history. Then, it’s a simple questionnaire, are you looking to get medical marijuana, where is your pain at, and asking some basic questions about their health history and getting them assessed,” said Scherer.

You can view the requirements for a medical marijuana card in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania on their website, along with their upcoming events. You can stay up to date on their events through their Facebook page.