UPDATE: Police give “all clear” at WVU Jackson’s Mill, threat deemed “not credible”

UPDATE (6/21/19 3:25 p.m.):

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – The lock down at WVU Jackson’s Mill has been lifted by police, according to the WVU Extension Office.

In a tweet, the office said that after an investigation, the threat was not deemed credible, and the camp would remain closed to the public (which is WVU Jackson’s Mill’s regular policy when camps are in session).

State, local and WVU law enforcement, along with staff at WVU Jackson’s Mill, have given the “all clear” at WVU Extension Service’s Older Member Conference after a reported threat earlier today. After an investigation, the threat was deemed not credible. — WVU Extension (@WVUExtension) June 21, 2019

If they wish to do so, parents of campers under the age of 18 may sign them out and take them home, and campers over the age of 18 can sign themselves out should they wish to, according to the WVU Extension Office.

Regularly scheduled camp programs will continue.

ORIGINAL (6/21/19 1:48 p.m.):

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – Police responded to a potential threat at WVU Jackson’s Mill Friday, according to a tweet sent out by the WVU Extension Office.

According to the tweet, several campers received an anonymous internal text with the threat during the WVU Extension Office’s Older Member Conference.

A potential threat was reported at WVU Extension Service's Older Member Conference at WVU Jackson’s Mill earlier today when an anonymous internal text was transmitted to several campers. Police are on the scene and all campers have been moved to a safe location. — WVU Extension (@WVUExtension) June 21, 2019

Police arrived at the camp and moved the campers to a safe location, according to the tweet.

In a separate tweet, The Extension Office stated that the camp is on lock down, and said that campers were encouraged to reach out to parents/guardians once police gave the all clear.

The facility was placed on lock down. Once authorities give the “all clear,” students will be encouraged to reach out to parents/guardians. — WVU Extension (@WVUExtension) June 21, 2019

According to the Extension Office, police are still currently on scene and investigating. Parents are encouraged to call WVU Jackson’s Mill at 304-269-5100, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

No word on the condition of the campers or validity of the threat has been released at this time.