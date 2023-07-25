WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A public hearing was held at the Lewis County Courthouse on Tuesday for the public to express concerns over the potential Hope and Peoples Gas merger.

The hearing consisted of representatives from both Hope Gas and Peoples Gas, as well as a few residents of the Lewis County Area. Residents spoke primarily about their concerns of bill increases with the union.

Commissioner Bill Raney spoke with 12 News about rapid the process of the merger could be overall.

“I think it’s going to happen quickly; the hearing is set for Thursday and the order will likely follow that in very short time. There is a possibility the case might be settled before the hearing, so if it is settled, then of course all of that will occur and come to conclusion much quicker,” Raney said.

When asked whether he believed the merger would be beneficial to the community, Commissioner Raney responded, “Hope Gas and Peoples seem to be in agreement of the way everything is going, so hopefully, the whole idea is that everybody has reliable gas service when they want it and when they need it.”

If you missed the public hearing and would like to voice your concern or comments on the Hope Gas and Peoples Gas merger, it is encouraged to contact the Public Service Commission in Charleston via phone call, letter or website.