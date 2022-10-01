WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Chunkin event on Saturday to raise money for charity.

The proceeds will benefit the Friends Auxiliary of William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital. Officials say %100 of the funds raised through the Pumpkin Chunkin will go to holding events and buying presents for the hospital residents during Christmas.

“It’s our first year, and we’ve been trying over the past seven years to try and come up with some signature events that we can really make our own, and I have a good feeling about this one, that it’s going to be pretty popular, so I’m excited to get our feet under us with this first event and plan to make it bigger and better next year,” said Krista Adkins, William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital volunteer coordinator.

Five awards were given out to the top performers in the pumpkin launch and Pumpkin Chunkin challenge.