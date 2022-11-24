WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 30 runners arrived on Thanksgiving morning at Jackson’s Mill for the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital’s annual Gobble Gallop race.

The course took runners around Jackson’s Mill, the boyhood home of Confederate general “Stonewall” Jackson, over Freeman’s Creek, and onto the adjacent airport runway that lies near the property.

Event organizers said the day’s run was to help participants burn off a few extra calories before they tuck into their Thanksgiving dinners. Stonewall Jackson Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Stalnaker said races like these are important to stay active during the winter.

“It’s really just an opportunity to get out and take care of yourself and try to be well. We actually have four races throughout the wintertime because there’s not very many chances in the area for folks to be able to go out and have a walk-run in the winter,” Stalnaker said.

To stay up to date on future Mon Health events like this one, you can find their Facebook page here.