JANE LEW W.Va. (WBOY) — Rain poured down Sunday morning but that didn’t slow down the Jane Lew arts and crafts show.

Held at the Jane Lew Fire Department, the fourth annual spring arts and crafts show attracted several dozen local vendors, selling everything from paintings and pottery to hand-knitted frogs and Wolverine cutting boards. While the spring arts and crafts show is still relatively new, organizers said that the fall arts and crafts show has been going on for about 40 years.

“I’ve often said this craft show is my favorite because it’s like a family,” Pam Snyder, a painter at the show and owner of Poplar Hill Artistry, said. Snyder also said that when the rain was falling the hardest, other vendors helped each other bring their merchandise indoors underneath the protection of the Jane Lew Fire Department roof.

If you didn’t make it to this season’s arts and crafts show, the fall show will be held again at the Jane Lew Fire Department to raise money for the department.