WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lewis County Schools hosted a block party on the football field of Robert L. Bland Middle School Monday evening to connect struggling families with the resources they need.

Officials with Lewis County Schools said the block party helps families find resources within the community and provides a one-stop shop while also offering some fun and entertainment. Officials also said that they have a lot of families facing various obstacles and that the block party offers help through the resources offered in the community through various organizations in the county.

“So, it’s, it’s community, it’s linking, and sharing, and it’s making it easier, and the access to the services hopefully a little less complicated for families who may already be overwhelmed or struggling or stressed with things anyway. So, we’re just hoping to eliminate some barriers and bring the resources to the people,” said Amanda Craig, the Coordinator for Student Support Services at Lewis County Schools.

School site coordinators said the best way to overcome obstacles is to do so by joining together as a community. Coordinators say the block party is more than just the resources offered by gathering the community together to socialize.

“As we all know, like we are in some financial hard time, so regardless of what your economic status is, everybody can use a little bit of help so that’s the great thing about having these resources available because for example, we have first choice here that can help you get set up with affordable healthcare, so everybody can benefit from that, so there is something at every booth that, that somebody can find useful,” said Marissa Shanholtz, Community and School Site Coordinator for Robert L. Bland Middle School.

Shanholtz said that the mission for communities and schools is to bring resources to families, pull communities together, and build relationships. Event organizers also said that they are hoping to continue the block party and grow even larger next year with even more community resources joining them.