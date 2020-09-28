Ribbon cutting held for Weston Veterinary Hospital

WESTON, W.Va. – A married couple has taken over a business that has taken care of animals in Lewis County for nearly 40 years.

Roxanne and Adam Evans held their ribbon cutting Monday afternoon for Weston Veterinary Hospital. The hospital had been owned and operated by Dr. William Moodispaw, who recently retired.

Monday was the first day of being open under new ownership, and the place was packed with animals seeking medical attention.

“We were fortunate enough to be selected to take over the business from him. I consider it a very big responsibility and filling some big shoes. He’s been a very important community member for the last 40 years, and hopefully, we can continue to do well in the eyes of the community.”

The Veterinary Hospital is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.