UPDATE: No threat at Robert L. Bland Middle School, students returned to classes

UPDATE (10/17/2019 1:00 p.m.):

WESTON, W.Va. — Students at Robert L. Bland Middle School have been returned to classes after police gave the all-clear.

According to a Facebook post from Lewis County Schools, the sweep of the school found no evidence of a threat at the school.

Students returned to classes at 11:20 a.m., according to the Facebook post, and police are performing an investigation into the incident.

ORIGINAL (10/17/2019 10:27 a.m.):

WESTON, W.Va. — Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston has evacuated as a precaution of a bomb threat on Thursday, according to the Lewis County Board of Education.

According to an official with the Lewis County Board of Education, the school received a bomb threat earlier in the day and evacuated students as a precaution.

Police agencies with K9 units are currently performing a sweep of the school and will inform Board of Education employees when it is safe to return, according to board of education officials.

Lewis County officials said parents can pick up their children if they wish to do so. 7th and 8th grade students will be at the First Baptist Church on 2nd and Center and 5th and 6th grade students will be at St. Pats Gym. Parents must have proper identification to pick up their child, according to officials.

No word on if the school will be released early has been given at this time.