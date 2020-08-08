Rotary Club of Weston helps community learn about their health through blood screening event

WESTON, W.Va. – Some residents of North Central West Virginia decided to support a local organization and learn more about their health Saturday morning.

The Rotary Club of Weston hosted its bi-annual health fair and blood screening in conjunction with Mon Health starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the screening that is typically held in the spring was pushed back and looked different than past events which usually are inside.

Pre-registered participants lined up behind the hospital, waited their turn in line for health officials take their information and were given their desired tests without ever leaving their vehicle.

Rotary Club member Thomas Newbrough stated that the screening allows participants to be able to receive adequate health care that they may not be able to afford otherwise.

“For some people especially with the difficulties of healthcare costs and things today, this is kind of a less expensive option to get a good read on how you are. I think from a general level, times are tough and we understand that for everybody,” Newbrough explained.

Some of the prices for tests included:

Anemia Panel – $30

Arthritis Panel – $30

Basic Healthy Heart Panel – $75

Male and Female (Both $140)

The club hosts the event twice a year, so those who didn’t get the chance to get screened, don’t worry. The club is planning on holding another event later in the year.

Those who would like to get involved in the Rotary Club, can do so by checking out its Facebook Page, where information about membership and donations is available.