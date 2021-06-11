Sacred Yana, LLC celebrates one year anniversary with Lewis County Chamber of Commerce

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday for the first-year anniversary of Sacred Yana, LLC which opened its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light refreshments were served to those who attendees of the one-year anniversary celebration. Sacred Yana helps people live a holistic lifestyle through stress reduction, personal growth, and spiritual well being to name a few.

“Opening a business is hard, getting everything organized, but doing it amid a pandemic and going through all the regulations. It’s just a testament of small businesses and good people putting forth the effort in and making a business thrive,” said Ray Smith, Executive Director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce. “When you go inside, you’ll see a wide variety of crystals and holistic medicines. It’s just amazing of all the stuff they have in there. Plus, paintings and other collectables and stuff. It’s just an amazing place.”

Sacred Yana, LLC

Officials with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce said a lot of small businesses operating during the pandemic had a lot of hoops to jump through, but things are starting to turn around. Those officials said over the last year the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on small businesses in Lewis County.

“Depending on if you were a service industry it really impacted you, from restaurants, to motels, and all that stuff. I mean, it virtually shut them down for quite a while there. Now were just starting to get back,” Smith said.

Sacred Yana is located at 834 Old Mill Road in Weston and hopes to serve the community of Lewis County for many years to come.