Safety Fair to be held on Oct. 30 at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

WESTON, W.Va. — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (SJMH) in Weston will be hosting their 11th annual Children’s Safety Fair.

The fair, an effort between SJMH and various local non-profit agencies, will take place on Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SJMH. The goal of the fair is to “provide safe, healthy activities for children in an entertaining manner.”

Games, displays and information will be in the parking lot at the Rt. 33 healthcare facility.

Many safety stations will be set up including dental care, hand washing, tobacco prevention, proper mask wearing/social distancing and healthy eating.

There will also be a costume contest at noon for the children alongside a drawing of names in categories such as Most Original, Scariest, and Funniest, with age brackets of 0-3, 4-7, 8-10, and 11-13.

Each participating family will be given a pumpkin and holiday decorations.

Free refreshments will be provided by the Dietary Department.

To participate, contact the SJMH Marketing Department at 304-269-8167 or 304-517-8612.