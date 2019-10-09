Salem University hosts drone camp

SALEM, W.Va. – Lewis County students are learning how to fly high in Harrison County as Salem University is hosting a drone camp this week on its campus.

The students are learning about the science, technology and career opportunities available in the world of drones. They flew several drones Wednesday and will actually build one Thursday.

“I think with our students being exposed to this type of technology,” said Lewis County Schools Technology Director, Jeff Tidd. “I think what it’s going to do is allow them to explore opportunities within the science, technology, engineering and math fields out there which is so prevalent in our society now.”

Thrasher Engineering also helped sponsor and teach the two drone day camp.