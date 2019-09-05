Secretary of State Mac Warner speaks at Jackson’s Mill

WESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner spoke Thursday afternoon at the People First conference at Jackson’s Mill.

Warner discussed the importance of voting and went over disability rights at the polls.

People First teaches individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities to be able to advocate for themselves. Officials said that they were happy to be able to promote voter registration through their event.

“It’s just a great opportunity to share information and work together to problem solve issues that they may be facing in their own community,” said People First executive director Liz Ford.

They also wanted to make sure to include topics relevant to current events.

“We also look to the future,” said People First event coordinator Doug Hess. “Next year is very important with the election and also the census, and so I made sure that we had folks from the census bureau as well as secretary Warner from the Secretary of State’s office to make sure that people are registered to vote.”

Secretary Warner also spoke at Lewis County High School Thursday morning, where he encouraged students to register to vote.

