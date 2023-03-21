WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recognized two of the newest representatives who received an award from the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at the Lewis County Courthouse.

Those new members that were recognized are Standard Gas Company and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce. Warner said that the Wear Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce award is a designation for businesses that have been in continuous operation for 100 or more years.

“Our brightest days are ahead of us. We are sitting on the cusp of doing great things. I think here in just the last year or two we have turned it around where we were losing population to where we are now going to be starting to gain population. At the same time, our business culture has changed, we have become a much more business-friendly state with things like Right to Work, prevailing wage,” Warner said. “Businesses like this that have stayed in business over 100 years and are leading the way for the new businesses now have been coming in. We have just been in this year of announcing there are some six or seven fortune 500, these big companies coming into West Virginia, and they can look to these standard barriers as to how to thrive in a state like West Virginia.”

Secretary Warner added that what has worked in the past is most likely what will help in the future, but businesses and organizations have to keep a watch on what is next. He added that the culture in the state has changed and that more businesses are coming into the state, and they are going to look to older established businesses for advice.

“Lewis County leads the state in a number of ways, being the chief elections officer Lewis County is typically at the top, the highest percentage of people, we are talking 70%, that is like the gold standard across the United States. If you can get 70% of the eligible voters out to vote and that is what Lewis County does year in and year out. They have the most people that we’ve done around the state with recognizing people who have voted consistently for 50 years. So, just like this award for businesses being around for 100 years when they vote for 50 years continuously that shows us community involvement, civic engagement, that is the way you raise children up properly to be civically engaged. And all those things come together to form a great community,” Warner said.

Officials with the chamber said that their members are able to collaborate and network with one another, finding synergies between each other that may have resources to help each other out.

“To think that we have been around for 100 years, founded in 1922 and really kind of founded on the principles of, you know, I went back and I started to look at the founding documents, and we started with the purpose of promoting and encouraging the economic development of Lewis County, fostering the best interests of the citizens of this county, encouraging the growth of new industries and business enterprises, and aiding members in the development of their entrepreneurial efforts in their professions. I pulled those from the articles of incorporation,” said Chris Bailey, Executive Director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce. “!00 years later that is still very much our purpose, it is still very much our mission. And we’ve done, I think we’ve done a really remarkable job through time making that happen.”

Representatives of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce said that they are able to listen to their members and hear what their needs are while helping with any challenges they may face. They said that so many of the businesses in the area are small businesses.

“We were around during the Great Depression, we are still here, we were around through a couple of wars, we’re still here, through COVID, we are still here. And you know, we have members who are kind of, you know, sometimes they are struggling with things, and we have the ability to say, ‘ok, how can we help you,’” Bailey said.

Standard Gas Company representatives added they are honored for their achievement of being in business for 100 years in the county and that it is a great place to have and operate a business. They added that there is a lot of business growth occurring and looking forward to serving the community for many more years to come.

A reception took place after the presentation that was hosted by the Lewis County Commission and chamber of commerce for those in attendance.