Secretary of State Warner keynote speaker at State Firemen’s Association convention in Lewis County

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Firemen’s Association is holding a three-day convention at Stonewall Resort this weekend.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was the keynote speaker on Friday night, speaking to the importance and the role first responders have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner also recognized the Weston Volunteer Fire Department for celebrating 100 years of service in Lewis County.

“They were out there transporting people, taking care of folks, before we even knew how dangerous this coronavirus was. But, the fact that they do respond, these are the type of folks that run to problems rather than away from problems,” Warner said.

Warner said he was glad to be invited to speak to the first responders and share some of his experiences.

“We had done quite a bit of modernization in our office. So, when the pandemic hit all it was, was people picking up their laptops and then working from home,” Warner said. “So, we didn’t miss a beat in the secretary of state’s office.”

Warner also stated that his office had more businesses registered during the first year of COVID-19 than in the previous year.

When asked about the increased number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, Warner said, “Of course, the governor is trying to get out in front of that, stay out in front of it. We had such a great response when this first kicked off, he wants to re-energize that effort, and people should be getting their shots.”