WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — When some people hear the phrase “senior skip day”, they immediately think of high school or college students skipping out on school. The Senior SKIP Day that happened at the Lewis County Park on Saturday isn’t the one you’d expect.

Instead of students skipping school, this skip day was held by the Lewis County Senior Center to promote physical activity for the center and others.

Barlow playing Disc Golf (WBOY – Image)

“SKIP stands for ‘still keeping it physical’,” said Lewis County Activities Director Belinda Lewis.

For those senior citizens in attendance, either with the Lewis County, Harrison County or Preston County Senior Centers, keeping active remains a priority.

“It’s very important to me, you know it beats sitting on the couch,” participant Bob Simpson said.

“They come to it because they enjoy doing it and they want to stay active, and they know as long as they’re out here doing something like this they’re going to be active longer,” participant Bob Barlow said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends senior citizens get two and a half hours of physical activity every week.

“That is the number one thing in aging gracefully is keeping physical, keeping moving. It’s just very, very important,” Lewis said.

The Lewis County Senior Center hosts four exercise classes a week. It also plans to have two more parts of the SKIP Day in the future with a 5k and a Zumba session.

Participants playing cornhole (WBOY – Image)

A wide range of different games like basketball, cornhole, table tennis, badminton and disc golf took place for seniors to enjoy.

“It’s perfect, it’s just a wonderful experience and I’m tickled we’re having it here in Lewis County,” Simpson said.

At the end of a long, fun and active day for those involved, some are feeling fatigued from the day.

“Yeah, it makes me tired,” Barlow said. “I hope to go next year.”