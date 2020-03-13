Shamrock CEOS hosts 39th Annual Irish Spring Festival

IRELAND, W.Va.- The Shamrock Community Educational Outreach Service Club kicked off the 39th Annual Irish Spring Festival this week.

The festival is a week-long and the theme for this year is ‘Harps.’ The festival is always planned around St. Patrick’s Day and runs through vernal equinox.

Shamrock CEOS Club president Stephanie Singleton stated the festival is considered as a homecoming for those who no longer live around the area.

“Local people to come home and visit and see family and friends. We do have a lot of people that are just interested especially if they have an Irish heritage or they just want to see what Ireland, WV is all about,” explained Singleton.

The festival is filled with arts and crafts, Irish-themed food and drinks, harp music and health screenings offered to attendees by Community Care of West Virginia.

One of the most popular events during the week to attend is Irish Road Bowling. The sporting event dates back to the 17th century and is a competition to go from point A to point B in the shortest amount of throws of the ball. Those interested in playing can do so when it takes place on Saturday and Sunday. The event usually sees about 300-400 participants. Another big event attendees enjoy is the parade that is also held on Saturday.

The proceeds from the festival went towards the upkeep of the community building in the town. Those who want to learn more about the event can check out Irish Spring Festival Facebook page for the full lists of events.