Sharpe Hospital employees tested for Coronavirus as part of governor’s order

WESTON, W.Va. – The National Guard finished testing for COVID-19 at Sharpe Hospital in Weston on Tuesday.

The hospital and staff were mandated testing as part of the same order from the governor that required all state prison populations to get tested after an outbreak at the Huttonsville Correctional Center last month.

Staff at Sharpe said they’re glad to have the opportunity to help keep everyone in the building safe.

“With the number of folks out there that are asymptomatic and carrying the infection, we felt it was important to do everything we can to protect our patients and our staff, and our staff’s families,” said Sharpe Hospital CEO Pat Ryan.

One employee of the hospital died from the disease in late May, but no other cases have since been reported.