Sharpe Hospital patients and employees test negative for coronavirus

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Health Department has announced that all William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital patients and employees involved have tested negative for coronavirus.

In a press release, the health department also announced that the last two positive patients have recovered and were released from quarantine.

The health department also thanked the community for its efforts to keep disease transmission low and reminded residents to follow guidelines, like wearing a mask in public and washing hands with soap and water, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed last month that a health service worker at the hospital had tested positive for coronavirus.