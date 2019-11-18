Sharpe Hospital staff launches “adopt-a-patient” program for Christmas season

WESTON, W.Va. – The Friends Auxiliary at Sharpe Hospital is asking for the community’s help to make Christmas brighter for patients there.

The hospital has started an “adopt-a-patient” program, where people can give to a project to provide a personalized present for each patient.

Volunteer Services Coordinator Krista Adkins said examples of support from the community can go a long way to help treat patients there.

“There are individuals out there that care for them, that love them, that want them to have the best opportunity possible. And giving that individual family style approach, it just helps us send that message through,” Adkins said.

For more information on how to participate, contact Adkins at (304) 269-1210 extension 371