WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort is featuring Smooth Ambler Spirits and Greenbrier Valley Brewing in two of its upcoming Appalachian Dinner Series events.

Smooth Ambler will be featured in this weekend’s dinner on March 11, with each of the four courses being paired with a different whiskey or bourbon. Greenbriar Valley Brewing will be featured on March 31 and will also be featuring four different beers throughout the dinner, including their Apricot Persimmon Sour and Ballhooter Maple Vanilla Porter.

The Appalachian Dinner Series is designed to feature local West Virginia producers’ best and hardest-to-come-by products, and this weekend Smooth Ambler will be featuring its award-winning Old Scout Single Barrel 4-Year Rye, which was declared the best Best Single Cask Single Rye in the 2023 World Whiskey Awards.

This weekend’s menu with Smooth Ambler will be:

Golden apple and black walnut salad Paired with Smooth Ambler’s Old Scout Single Barrel 4-Year Rye

Sweet crab and grilled corn chowder Paired with Smooth Ambler’s Old Scout Single Barrel 6-Year Bourbon

Hot pepper bacon glazed smoked pork shoulder Paired with Smooth Ambler’s Big Level Wheated Bourbon – Batch 53

Figgy Toffee Pudding Paired with Smooth Ambler’s Old Scout Single Barrel 10-Year Bourbon



The March 31 menu with Greenbrier Valley Brewing will be:

Smoked pork cassoulet Paired with Greenbrier Valley’s Apricot Persimmon Sour

Blackened snapper and quinoa salad Paired with Greenbrier Valley’s Hoper Vision IPA

Herb-marinated beef medallions Paired with Greenbrier Valley’s Old Roads Rye IPA

Brown butter cake Paired with Greenbrier Valley’s Ballhooter Maple Vanilla Porter



If you want to register for the dinners or see a full list of ingredients, you can visit the Appalachian Dinner Series webpage.