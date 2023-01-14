WESTON, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston held their inaugural Snowman Saturday.

This event allowed children to make a snowman sensory bottle, participate in a snowball fight, eat some snowflake snacks and read a book called “The Snowflake Mistake.”

Ali Clark with the Louis Bennett Public Library told a 12 News reporter about why it’s important for kids to start reading early.

“It’s important for kids to read, because if you can’t read, there is not much you can do in the world,” said Ali Clark, Library Cataloger and Children’s program director, “it gives you a sense of creativity and imagination, imagining what the characters look like in your head, and it gives you a better understanding of the world actually.”

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Snowman Saturday event at the Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)

Louis Bennett Public Library. (WBOY Image)



The Louis Bennett Public Library holds a children’s program one Saturday each month to get kids interested in reading, while at the same time having fun in the library.

To find out more information about the Louis Bennett Public Library and their upcoming events, you can click here or check out their Facebook page by clicking here.