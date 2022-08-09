LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week.

The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department, according to the press release.

In the release, state police said it is not their intention to inconvenience drivers, but rather to make West Virginia’s highways safer. State Police advised drivers who want to avoid the checkpoint to use an alternate route.

West Virginia State Police have another sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, on Speedway Avenue in Fairmont.