WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County at the end of the month.

The checkpoint will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Hackers Creek Road (Sec Rt 7) in Jane Lew, according to a press release.

Drivers can take Franklin Street to Second Street to Main Street (U.S. Rt. 19) to avoid the checkpoint if headed west on Hackers Creek Road, or Main Street (U.S. Rt. 19) to Second Street to Franklin Street if headed north of U.S. Rt. 19, the release said.