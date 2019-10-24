Soup program returns to Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – A popular program in Lewis County is returning for another season.

The Lewis County Food Pantry is giving away free soup to the public every Thursday, this is the fifth year the pantry has run the program.

Clients can get soup for free, and others in the public are asked to donate. Pantry Director Charlene Sprouse said the program will run as long as possible.

“The soup is all frozen, and as long as we can get it from the Mountaineer Food Bank, we’ll continue it. But unless someone volunteers to make soup for us, when the soup is gone, it’ll be gone,” said Sprouse.

Soup is available each Thursday at the food bank starting at 9 a.m. until supplies runs out.