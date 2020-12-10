Staff shortages force Lewis County schools to go virtual for 2 days

WESTON, W.Va. – School officials in Lewis County were forced to move school to virtual learning only for the rest of this week.

In a statement last night, the school system said the spread of COVID as well as quarantine precautions mean too few staff members were able to come to work; that includes, teachers, substitutes and bus drivers.

Officials said they want to ensure student’s safety so they can get to normal class schedules soon.

“Our intention is to get our students back into the building as soon as possible. But of course, we’ll still be bound by staff members in quarantine, whatever happens to their COVID numbers, and of course we still have to answer to the state map that is released every Saturday,” said Aaron Radcliff, attendance director for Lewis County Schools.

Officials said they will watch both COVID numbers and staffing , and hope to have students back in the classroom on Monday.