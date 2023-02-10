WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston.

A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes away.

The Big Lots will be moving into a previous Kroger location.

These details were confirmed by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen. 12 News will share additional details as more information becomes available.