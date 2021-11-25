Stillwaters Restaurant hosts Thanksgiving dinner at The Stonewall Resort

The Stillwaters Restaurant had an assortment of desserts for people to choose from. (WBOY Image)

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The Stonewall Resort Stillwaters Restaurant hosted a Thanksgiving dinner.

Up to 900 people were expected to be in attendance throughout the day for the buffet-style feast.

The dinner was from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and reservations were required to attend.

“We have families that have been here for probably 10, 12 years. It’s a tradition for them to come to the resort. They grow and bring their families, and as their families grow, their groups grow… and they invite other people by word of mouth. How we’ve done things in the past, it’s quite an event for us to start the holiday season off with the Thanksgiving dinners,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Food and Beverage Director at The Stonewall Resort.

The Stillwaters Restaurant offered the traditional thanksgiving sides along with some other non-traditional dishes.

The Stonewall Resort set out a midnight snack for their guests of Thanksgiving leftovers in the lounge area following the conclusion of dinner.

The Stonewall Resort will host its first brunch with Santa on Nov. 28 starting at 11 a.m.

Holiday festivities for The Stonewall Resort can be found on its website.