Stonewall Jackson Hospital holds drive-thru blood screening

WESTON, W.Va. – Stonewall Jackson Hospital held a drive-thru blood screening Saturday morning. It was the second straight weekend that the hospital held a screening.

Patients were able to drive up and get their blood drawn.

Cars were lined up as early as 7 a.m. to get their blood drawn for a number of tests. Lab technicians were stationed at three lines across the parking lot to help move everyone in and out as swiftly as possible.

Many of the patients that came to the screening were elderly or could be at high-risk for a COVID-19 infection. The hospital likes having the drive-thru option for patients so they can get their blood drawn in the easiest manner possible.

“This allows them to stay in their car and not have that struggle of getting into the facility and waiting in line,” said Sherry Cogar, director of lab services at the hospital.

Cogar said that in last week’s screening, the hospital saw about 150 patients. While she did not have an exact number of patients that her team saw on Saturday, she estimated that it was around the same.