WESTON, W.Va (WBOY) — The Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is moving forward with its construction and relocation plans for a new hospital building according to a Friday release.

The new, “state of the art” facility is planned to be located at the intersection of I-79 and U.S. 48 to make it more easily accessible to hospital patients across the region, the release said.

Construction of the new hospital is expected to begin “soon,” though the release did not give a date for when construction will be finished. The release also said that the new hospital is being built with new technology and equipment to reduce the need for patients to travel to other facilities in the region to receive needed care.