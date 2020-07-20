Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital moves popular event outside

WESTON, W.Va. – Staff at one local hospital are taking one of their most popular wellness events outdoors.

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital will host its regular blood screening event as a drive-through clinic this weekend in the employee parking lot at the facility.

The screening, set for Saturday, July 25, allows people in the area who may not otherwise be able to afford preventative care to find a less-expensive alternative.

Hospital staff said the screenings provide an opportunity popular with their community.

“When we discontinued the health fair due to COVID, we did get a lot of requests from the community to try to do something so that people have the access to this blood screening,” said Sherry Cogar, assistant lab manager at the hospital.

People must register for the event by calling (304) 269-8144 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. by Thursday, July 23. Those who can’t make this weekend’s event can also sign up for a second event on August 8.