Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital partners with Stonerise at Home for new home health service

WESTON, W.Va. – Stonerise at Home and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital have announced that they have entered into an agreement provide better home health services to its patients in Braxton, Lewis and Gilmer counties.

Officials said the new partnership will build on the current health offerings and help ensure they will be available longer into the future.

“We are thrilled to announce this new joint venture for Stonerise at Home, delivering on our commitment to provide unparalleled customer care in communities across West Virginia,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer at Stonerise. “This partnership allows us to enhance our home health offerings in Braxton, Gilmer and Lewis counties.”

As part of the partnership, employees of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson’s Home Care Services will become employees of Stonerise at Home.

“The home health landscape is rapidly changing, and we are fortunate to partner with Stonerise to work together to adapt to the transformation,” said Avah Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of care for the patients and communities we serve. This partnership will enhance our current offerings and ensure home care services are offered well into the future.”

To learn more about the partnership, click here.