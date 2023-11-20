WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort in Lewis County is bringing a 2,500-square-foot lakeside skating rink to its grounds for the winter.

According to a press release, the synthetic rink will be located on the resort’s patio and will open on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23. The rink will be open to resort guests and day visitors on Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular ticket prices are $25 for a two-hour session and skate rental, but during the grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the price will be dropped for $15 per person and include a complimentary hot chocolate.

“We are not just introducing a skating rink; we are creating a winter destination for our community to come together and celebrate the season,” Stonewall Resort’s General Manager, Andre’ D’Amour said in the release. “We invite everyone to join us for the ribbon cutting and community skate—an evening of joy, laughter, and shared moments.”

The release said that children younger than 12 must be supervised by an adult. Tickets will be available on Stonewall Resort’s website.

Stonewall did not specify how long the rink would be available but it did say that it would only be open as a winter attraction.

When traveling to the resort, remember that the exit ramps for exit 91 on Interstate 79 are currently closed for a bridge project. Travelers going to Stonewall should take exit 96 at South Weston and then take U.S. Route 19 down to Roanoke.