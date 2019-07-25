Stonewall Resort adds new cottage options for guests

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort is nearing completion of more options for people to stay at the resort.

Crews are completing work on new luxury lakeside cottages that will be open for the public to rent.

The new options are a result of a public-private partnership with the resort.

Resort officials said there’s a lot to enjoy with the new buildings, especially for large groups.

“A group of families or four couples or whatever can get together and still have their own private space, but also have a great area to come together to cook food, have a party, hang out on the deck,” said Stonewall Project Developer Rudy Henley.

The resort plans to build a total of 20 similar units in the same area in coming years.