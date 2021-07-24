Stonewall Resort and Mountaineer Food Bank partner for 2nd annual Tee to Table fundraiser

ROANOKE, W.Va. — This weekend, Stonewall Resort hosted Mountaineer Food Bank and the “Tee to Table” fundraiser. This was the second year of the fundraiser’s short but successful history.

The fundraiser began on Friday night with a welcome dinner for the participants. On Saturday, golfers got up early to hit the links. 19 teams, comprised of four golfers each, played a scramble round while raising money for the food bank.

Groups split up into teams of four for the fundraiser.

When they returned, there was a lunch ready for golfers, a silent auction and trophy presentation for the team with the best score.

Coming off its inaugural campaign last year, the Tee to Table fundraiser nearly doubled in size. That included both the number of participants and number of sponsors for the event.

“It’s a beautiful day to be out here, and a great cause to be out here for,” said Becky Conrad, who helped organize the event for Mountaineer Food Bank.

Conrad said that since the pandemic, Mountaineer Food Bank had a greater need for donations. The food bank services nearly every West Virginia county.

